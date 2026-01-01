ClickUp
KronoDesk
Custom ticket statuses and workflows
Forms for ticket intake
Email integration for ticket creation
SLA tracking and management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered writing assistance
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
Video meetings with screen sharing
Screen recording with Clip
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
15+ view types including Timeline and Workload
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
AI Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode for working without internet