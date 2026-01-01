ClickUp
Krayin
Visual sales pipeline with drag-and-drop
Deal value tracking and forecasting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Advanced workflow automation
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Task dependencies for sequential workflows
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for proposals and notes
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team meetings
15+ view types for different perspectives
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for capacity planning
AI-powered writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
1,000+ app integrations