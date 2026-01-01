The #1 Krayin Alternative

Krayin tracks leads. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites sales pipelines, task automation, and team collaboration so you close deals faster without juggling disconnected tools.
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Close more deals with less complexity

ClickUp vs Krayin

Krayin offers basic CRM features but lacks the automation, collaboration, and visibility modern sales teams need to scale.

Krayin

  • Basic lead and contact management
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • No built-in chat or real-time collaboration
  • Self-hosted deployment requires technical setup
  • Minimal reporting and analytics tools

ClickUp

  • Visual sales pipelines with drag-and-drop deal tracking
  • 100+ automations for lead assignments and follow-ups
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for team collaboration
  • Custom Dashboards with real-time sales forecasting
  • Works offline with automatic sync when reconnected
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Krayin

ClickUp delivers the sales pipeline visibility, automation power, and collaboration tools Krayin can't match—all in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Krayin

Sales Pipeline Management
Visual sales pipeline with drag-and-drop
Deal value tracking and forecasting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Automation & Workflow
Advanced workflow automation
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Task dependencies for sequential workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for proposals and notes
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team meetings
Customization & Views
15+ view types for different perspectives
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Productivity
AI-powered writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
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