The #1 KonnectzIT Alternative

KonnectzIT connects apps. ClickUp connects work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without juggling separate tools for planning and doing.
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ClickUp vs KonnectzIT

Automation tools move data between apps. ClickUp eliminates the need for multiple apps in the first place.

KonnectzIT

  • Connects apps but doesn't replace them; tool sprawl continues
  • Task-based pricing limits automation volume
  • No native project management, time tracking, or collaboration
  • Requires separate tools for tasks, docs, chat, and reporting
  • Limited tasks on free plan; paid tiers required for scale

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ native automations with visual triggers and actions
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over KonnectzIT

ClickUp consolidates automation, project management, collaboration, and reporting into one workspace. Stop paying for separate tools and start shipping faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

KonnectzIT

Workflow Automation
Native automations
Visual automation builder
Conditional logic in workflows
Webhooks
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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