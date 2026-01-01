ClickUp
KonnectzIT
Native automations
Visual automation builder
Conditional logic in workflows
Webhooks
Native task management
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan