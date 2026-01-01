The #1 Kommo Alternative

Kommo chats with leads. ClickUp closes deals and ships work.

ClickUp unites CRM, tasks, docs, and goals so sales and delivery teams collaborate without switching tools or losing context.
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ClickUp vs Kommo

Kommo focuses on messenger-based sales. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project execution so teams close deals and deliver faster.

Kommo

  • Messenger-first CRM focused on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram
  • Limited project management capabilities beyond sales pipelines
  • Basic task management without advanced views or dependencies
  • Workflow automations require Advanced plan or higher
  • No native goal tracking or strategic planning features

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for sales tracking
  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Mind Map views for project planning
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions to eliminate repetitive work
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Kommo?

ClickUp combines CRM, project management, and collaboration tools so sales and delivery teams work from one platform. Automate workflows, track goals, and ship faster without switching apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Kommo

Sales Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Pipeline view for sales tracking
Native goal tracking with task linking
Tasks & Project Management
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
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