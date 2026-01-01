ClickUp
Kommo
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Pipeline view for sales tracking
Native goal tracking with task linking
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with @mentions and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes