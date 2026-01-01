The #1 KNVEY Alternative

KNVEY manages content. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between content libraries and project tools.
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ClickUp vs KNVEY

KNVEY organizes digital assets. ClickUp connects content creation to project delivery so teams ship without tool sprawl.

KNVEY

  • Separate tools for content management and project execution
  • Limited task management for coordinating production workflows
  • Manual approval processes without automation capabilities
  • Content lives in isolated collections disconnected from delivery
  • Pricing requires contact for enterprise features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Tasks link directly to content with dependencies and Timeline views
  • 100+ automations for approval workflows (paid plans)
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs with assigned feedback
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with KNVEY?

ClickUp connects content creation to project delivery with tasks, docs, automations, and real-time collaboration. Teams manage digital assets and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

KNVEY

Content Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Digital asset management with tagging
Form builder for content intake
URL redirect management
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and critical path
Timeline (Gantt) view for production schedules
Recurring tasks for content calendars
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Workflow Automation
Automated approval workflows
Status change automations
Conditional logic for complex workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for action items
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for docs and tasks
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
Salesforce integration
HubSpot integration
Adobe Experience Manager integration
Slack integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
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