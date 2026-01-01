ClickUp
KNVEY
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Digital asset management with tagging
Form builder for content intake
URL redirect management
Task dependencies and critical path
Timeline (Gantt) view for production schedules
Recurring tasks for content calendars
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Automated approval workflows
Status change automations
Conditional logic for complex workflows
Real-time Chat
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for action items
AI writing assistant for docs and tasks
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Salesforce integration
HubSpot integration
Adobe Experience Manager integration
Slack integration
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing