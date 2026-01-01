ClickUp
Knowliah
Contract tracking and management
Matter and case management
Requires separate module selection
Claims and dispute tracking
Requires separate module selection
Entity management
Requires separate module selection
Collaborative document editing
Document storage only; no native editing
Proofing and annotations
Connected Search across apps
Document and email search only; requires Office365 or Google Suite integration
Real-time team chat
Requires Microsoft Teams or Slack integration
Video meetings
Requires Zoom or Teams integration
Screen recording
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
15+ view types
Limited to standard list and board views
Workflow automations
AI-powered automation described as optional enhancement
AI writing and summarization
AI features described as optional add-on
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Unlimited users
Pricing based on storage volume, not user count
Offline Mode
Requires internet connectivity for syncing and team workspaces
Guest access for clients
E-signature integrations
Supports DocuSign, AdobeSign, and other e-signing hubs
Office365 and Google Suite
Deep integration via API; requires subscription
Zoom meetings