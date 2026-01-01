The #1 Knowliah Alternative

Knowliah manages legal docs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so legal teams ship faster without switching tools or paying per-user fees.
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ClickUp vs Knowliah

Knowliah charges per module and requires expensive implementation. ClickUp gives you everything in one workspace.

Knowliah

  • Separate modules for contracts, matters, claims, and entities
  • Pricing based on storage volume plus module selection
  • AI features described as optional enhancement
  • Search limited to platform and connected email systems
  • Cloud-dependent; requires internet for full functionality

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for legal workflows without add-ons
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive and Salesforce
  • Works offline; syncs when you reconnect
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Knowliah?

ClickUp consolidates legal operations with customizable workflows, native collaboration tools, and transparent pricing. No per-module fees or expensive implementation services required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Knowliah

Legal Management
Contract tracking and management
Matter and case management
Requires separate module selection
Claims and dispute tracking
Requires separate module selection
Entity management
Requires separate module selection
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative document editing
Document storage only; no native editing
Proofing and annotations
Connected Search across apps
Document and email search only; requires Office365 or Google Suite integration
Chat & Communication
Real-time team chat
Requires Microsoft Teams or Slack integration
Video meetings
Requires Zoom or Teams integration
Screen recording
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
15+ view types
Limited to standard list and board views
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI-powered automation described as optional enhancement
AI writing and summarization
AI features described as optional add-on
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited users
Pricing based on storage volume, not user count
Offline Mode
Requires internet connectivity for syncing and team workspaces
Guest access for clients
Integrations
E-signature integrations
Supports DocuSign, AdobeSign, and other e-signing hubs
Office365 and Google Suite
Deep integration via API; requires subscription
Zoom meetings
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT