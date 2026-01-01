The #1 KnowledgeNet.ai Alternative

KnowledgeNet.ai enriches contacts. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and CRM tracking so teams execute faster without juggling separate tools for contacts and projects.
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ClickUp vs KnowledgeNet.ai

KnowledgeNet.ai enriches contact profiles. ClickUp connects contacts to execution with tasks, docs, and automations in one workspace.

KnowledgeNet.ai

  • Contact enrichment without task management
  • Requires separate tools for project execution
  • Limited collaboration beyond KnowledgeSpaces
  • Subscription-based licensing with add-ons
  • No native task dependencies or recurring workflows

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for contact tracking
  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual data entry
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking and reporting built in
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Why teams choose ClickUp over KnowledgeNet.ai

ClickUp connects contact intelligence to execution with tasks, docs, automations, and CRM tracking. Manage relationships and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

KnowledgeNet.ai

Contact & Relationship Management
Contact profile enrichment
Relationship mapping and visualization
CRM data enrichment
Contact database access (280M+ contacts)
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
Clip (screen recording)
Collaboration rooms with external guests
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Autopilot Agents
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
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