ClickUp
KnowledgeNet.ai
Contact profile enrichment
Relationship mapping and visualization
CRM data enrichment
Contact database access (280M+ contacts)
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
Clip (screen recording)
Collaboration rooms with external guests
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes