ClickUp
KnowledgeIQ
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Version control and history
Custom approval workflows
Link Docs directly to tasks
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with channels
Assigned comments as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan