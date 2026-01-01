The #1 KnowledgeIQ Alternative

KnowledgeIQ stores knowledge. ClickUp puts it to work.

ClickUp unites knowledge bases, task execution, and team collaboration so your documentation drives action instead of collecting dust.
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Knowledge that moves work forward

ClickUp vs KnowledgeIQ

KnowledgeIQ organizes articles. ClickUp connects knowledge to tasks, goals, and workflows so teams act on information instantly.

KnowledgeIQ

  • Separate knowledge management system
  • No native task execution or project tracking
  • Limited to document views and search
  • Requires integrations for time tracking
  • Pricing details unclear from single review

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, and Chat in one workspace
  • Link knowledge directly to tasks and goals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Built-in time tracking and automation
  • Free plan includes unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over KnowledgeIQ

ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace. Automate workflows, track progress, and ship faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

KnowledgeIQ

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Version control and history
Custom approval workflows
Link Docs directly to tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels
Assigned comments as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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