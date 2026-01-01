ClickUp
KnowledgeBase
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Visual content support (images, videos, GIFs)
Connected Search across Docs and tasks
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Unlimited knowledge bases
Task management with statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task relationships and dependencies
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration