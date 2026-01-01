The #1 KnowledgeBase Alternative

KnowledgeBase documents answers. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites Docs, tasks, Chat, and Goals so teams build knowledge bases and ship projects without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Build knowledge and deliver work together

ClickUp vs KnowledgeBase

KnowledgeBase focuses on help articles. ClickUp connects documentation to execution so teams move faster.

KnowledgeBase

  • Separate knowledge base tool; requires other apps for project work
  • Search limited to knowledge base articles only
  • Additional knowledge bases cost $21.99/month each
  • Basic article feedback system without task assignment
  • Limited collaboration features for non-documentation work

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds answers across Docs, tasks, and connected apps
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs with actionable comments
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with KnowledgeBase?

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, Goals, time tracking, and 15+ views. Build knowledge bases and ship work without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

KnowledgeBase

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Visual content support (images, videos, GIFs)
Connected Search across Docs and tasks
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Unlimited knowledge bases
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task relationships and dependencies
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT