The #1 Knowi Alternative

Knowi visualizes data. ClickUp connects work to results.

ClickUp unites tasks, Dashboards, Goals, and Docs so teams track progress without switching between analytics platforms and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Knowi

Knowi delivers analytics dashboards. ClickUp connects insights to execution so teams act on data without leaving their workspace.

Knowi

  • Analytics dashboards require separate project management tools
  • No native task management or collaboration features
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full feature access
  • Performance issues with large data collections
  • Cloud-only deployment limits offline work capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native Dashboards with 50+ card types for real-time project insights
  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat unified in one workspace
  • Custom Fields with Formula calculations for live data tracking
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual reporting work
  • Offline Mode keeps work accessible without constant connectivity
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different from Knowi?

ClickUp delivers real-time Dashboards alongside task execution, Goals, and Docs. Teams see insights and take action without switching platforms or managing separate analytics tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Knowi

Reporting & Dashboards
Real-time Dashboards with 50+ card types
Custom visualizations and chart types
Scheduled reporting and exports
Real-time alerts and notifications
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps) with screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
100+ workflow automations
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for working without connectivity
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