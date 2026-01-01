ClickUp
Knowi
Real-time Dashboards with 50+ card types
Custom visualizations and chart types
Scheduled reporting and exports
Real-time alerts and notifications
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps) with screen recording (Clip)
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
100+ workflow automations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for working without connectivity