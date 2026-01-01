ClickUp
KMS Lighthouse
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered Connected Search across tools
Centralized knowledge repository
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with real-time reporting
Workload view for team capacity planning
ClickUp Brain for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with task creation from messages
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members