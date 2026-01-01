The #1 KMS Lighthouse Alternative

KMS Lighthouse searches knowledge. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and AI-powered search so teams find answers and ship faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Knowledge that drives action

ClickUp vs KMS Lighthouse

KMS Lighthouse organizes information. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams move from search to delivery.

KMS Lighthouse

  • Separate knowledge base without integrated task management
  • Search limited to internal knowledge repository
  • No native goal tracking or task linking
  • Performance analytics require manual tracking
  • Pricing and plan details not publicly available

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Native time tracking with reporting for performance visibility
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with KMS Lighthouse?

ClickUp connects knowledge management to task execution, goal tracking, and team collaboration. Find answers instantly and turn insights into shipped work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

KMS Lighthouse

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered Connected Search across tools
Centralized knowledge repository
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Goals & Performance Tracking
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with real-time reporting
Workload view for team capacity planning
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation from messages
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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