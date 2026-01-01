ClickUp
Klyck
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Real-time collaboration on documents
Document templates
Advanced search across all content
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Timesheet approvals
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members