The #1 Klyck Alternative

Klyck organizes docs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Ship work, not just documents

ClickUp vs Klyck

Klyck stores content beautifully but stops at execution. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery in one workspace.

Klyck

  • Document-first platform with limited task management
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Basic page and subpage organization only
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • No goal tracking or progress rollup from tasks

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Goals link directly to tasks with auto-rollup progress
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Klyck?

ClickUp delivers task management, time tracking, automations, and goals alongside docs. Teams execute strategy without switching tools or hitting feature walls.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Klyck

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Real-time collaboration on documents
Document templates
Advanced search across all content
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Timesheet approvals
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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