ClickUp
Klipy
AI meeting briefs and summaries
Multi-channel message synchronization
AI writing assistance for docs and tasks
AI agents for workflow automation
Task creation and assignment from meeting notes
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time chat with task linking
Collaborative docs with live editing
Video meetings with transcription
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields with formulas and calculations
Custom dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent public pricing