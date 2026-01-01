The #1 Klipy Alternative

Klipy briefs meetings. ClickUp ships the work.

ClickUp unites AI meeting prep, task execution, and team collaboration so you move from brief to done without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Klipy

Klipy generates briefs. ClickUp turns those insights into tracked work, automated workflows, and shipped outcomes.

Klipy

  • AI briefs without task execution or project tracking
  • Manual follow-up required after meetings
  • No native time tracking or capacity planning
  • Limited automation for post-meeting workflows
  • Pricing and plan details not publicly available

ClickUp

  • AI meeting prep, task tracking, and docs in one workspace
  • Assign action items directly from meeting notes and chat
  • Native time tracking and workload management
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual follow-up
  • Free plan includes unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Klipy?

ClickUp combines AI meeting intelligence with full project execution. Track action items, automate follow-ups, and ship work without switching between brief tools and task managers.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Klipy

AI & Meeting Intelligence
AI meeting briefs and summaries
Multi-channel message synchronization
AI writing assistance for docs and tasks
AI agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task creation and assignment from meeting notes
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat with task linking
Collaborative docs with live editing
Video meetings with transcription
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields with formulas and calculations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent public pricing
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT