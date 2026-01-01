ClickUp
Klippa DocHorizon
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Screen recording with Clip
OCR data extraction from documents
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields with 15+ types
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with assigned comments
Real-time Chat with @mentions
SyncUps for video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Free Forever plan with unlimited members