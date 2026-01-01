The #1 Klippa DocHorizon Alternative

DocHorizon processes documents. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, approvals, and automations so teams execute on extracted data without switching between processing tools and project platforms.
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Turn document chaos into coordinated workflows

ClickUp vs Klippa DocHorizon

DocHorizon extracts data from documents. ClickUp transforms that data into trackable tasks, automated workflows, and team collaboration.

Klippa DocHorizon

  • Document processing without project management
  • Requires separate tools for task tracking and collaboration
  • No native time tracking or workload visibility
  • Limited to document-centric workflows
  • Requires internet connectivity for all operations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for approval routing and status updates
  • Native time tracking with timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload
  • Works offline with automatic sync when reconnected
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with DocHorizon?

DocHorizon excels at OCR and document extraction. ClickUp takes that data and turns it into executable workflows with task management, team collaboration, and automated approvals.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Klippa DocHorizon

Document Processing & Management
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Screen recording with Clip
OCR data extraction from documents
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with assigned comments
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions
SyncUps for video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Offline & Mobile
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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