ClickUp
Kissflow
Process automation
No-code workflow builder
Form builder
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistance
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goal tracking with task linking
Free Forever plan
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan