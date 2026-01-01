The #1 Kissflow Alternative

Kissflow builds forms. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between disconnected apps.
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ClickUp vs Kissflow

Kissflow automates processes but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects planning, collaboration, and delivery in one workspace.

Kissflow

  • Process builder focused on workflow automation
  • Limited project management views
  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • Requires paid plans for advanced features
  • User-based pricing scales costs quickly

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automation triggers on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Kissflow

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards. Kissflow automates workflows but leaves teams juggling separate tools for execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Kissflow

Workflow Management
Process automation
No-code workflow builder
Form builder
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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