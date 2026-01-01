The #1 Keyspider Alternative

Keyspider indexes content. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Connected Search so teams find information and ship work without maintaining separate search infrastructure.
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ClickUp vs Keyspider

Stop paying for search infrastructure when you need project execution. ClickUp consolidates search, collaboration, and delivery in one workspace.

Keyspider

  • Search-only platform requiring separate PM tools
  • Paid plans start at $79/month with usage limits
  • No task management or collaboration features
  • Requires technical setup and crawler configuration
  • Limited to 25,000 indexed records on entry tier

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over search-only platforms

ClickUp delivers search, project management, and collaboration in one workspace. Stop maintaining separate tools for finding information and getting work done.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Keyspider

Search & Knowledge Management
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
Web crawler for indexing content
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Federated search across external systems
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and automation
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with task assignment
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
No mandatory login required to access features
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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