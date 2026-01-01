ClickUp
Keyspider
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
Web crawler for indexing content
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Federated search across external systems
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and automation
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Real-time Chat with task assignment
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
No mandatory login required to access features
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes