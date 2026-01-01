The #1 Kelloo Alternative

Kelloo plans capacity. ClickUp delivers work.

ClickUp unites roadmaps, sprints, docs, and time tracking so teams plan resources and ship projects without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Kelloo

Kelloo forecasts capacity. ClickUp connects planning to execution so teams deliver faster with fewer tools.

Kelloo

  • Capacity planning without task execution surfaces
  • Requires separate tools for docs and communication
  • Time tracking limited to resource allocation
  • Roadmaps disconnected from daily work
  • No free plan; pricing starts at paid tiers

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and 15+ views for planning
  • Native time tracking with utilization reports
  • Goals link to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Kelloo

ClickUp connects resource planning to task execution, docs, and goals so teams forecast capacity and ship work without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Kelloo

Resource & Capacity Planning
Workload view for capacity balancing
Resource utilization heatmaps
Drag-and-drop resource scheduling
What-if scenario planning
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom statuses and workflows
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Board (Kanban) view
Calendar view
Table view with custom fields
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy Alignment
Goals with task linking
Roadmap builder
Milestones and releases
Agile & Sprint Planning
Sprint planning with capacity
Backlog management
Sprint velocity tracking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Portfolio reporting
Report templates
Integrations & API
API access
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub/GitLab integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on all plans
Pricing based on resources planned, not users accessing the system
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