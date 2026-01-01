ClickUp
Kelloo
Workload view for capacity balancing
Resource utilization heatmaps
Drag-and-drop resource scheduling
What-if scenario planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom statuses and workflows
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Board (Kanban) view
Calendar view
Table view with custom fields
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals with task linking
Roadmap builder
Milestones and releases
Sprint planning with capacity
Backlog management
Sprint velocity tracking
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Portfolio reporting
Report templates
API access
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub/GitLab integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on all plans
Pricing based on resources planned, not users accessing the system