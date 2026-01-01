The #1 Keka PSA Alternative

Keka PSA tracks time. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, time tracking, Docs, and Goals so teams plan, execute, and deliver without juggling separate tools for every workflow.
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Built for teams who ship, not just track

ClickUp vs Keka PSA

Keka PSA focuses on time and billing. ClickUp connects planning, execution, and delivery in one workspace so teams move faster.

Keka PSA

  • Time tracking and billing focused on professional services
  • Separate tools required for docs and collaboration
  • Limited views for project visualization
  • Internet dependency for syncing and team workspaces
  • Paid plans required for core project features

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with Workload view for capacity planning
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one platform
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Mind Map
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Keka PSA

ClickUp delivers project management, time tracking, and collaboration in one workspace. Eliminate tool sprawl and connect strategy to execution without expensive add-ons.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Keka PSA

Time Tracking & Resource Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode for time tracking
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields with Formula support
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
15+ specialized view types
Collaboration & Communication
Native Docs with real-time collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotation
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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