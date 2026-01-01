ClickUp
Keka PSA
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode for time tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields with Formula support
Timeline (Gantt) view
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
15+ specialized view types
Native Docs with real-time collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotation
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members