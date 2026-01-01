The #1 Keap Alternative

Keap automates emails. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites CRM, tasks, docs, and automations so teams close deals and deliver projects without switching between marketing and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Keap

Keap focuses on marketing automation and CRM for small businesses. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project delivery in one workspace.

Keap

  • CRM built for email marketing and lead nurturing
  • Separate tools needed for project management
  • Automation focused on marketing sequences
  • Paid plans required for full features
  • Limited views for pipeline visualization

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with custom pipelines and deal tracking
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one platform
  • 100+ automations for sales, marketing, and delivery
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Keap

ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project execution with native CRM, task management, and automations. Manage deals and deliver work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Keap

CRM & Sales Management
Contact management
Sales pipeline visualization
Lead scoring
Quote and invoice creation
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Recurring tasks
Via automation templates
Native time tracking
Automations
Marketing automation
Sales pipeline automation
Project delivery automation
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Email integration
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
Paid plans required for full features
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