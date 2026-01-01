ClickUp
Keap
Contact management
Sales pipeline visualization
Lead scoring
Quote and invoice creation
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Recurring tasks
Via automation templates
Native time tracking
Marketing automation
Sales pipeline automation
Project delivery automation
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Email integration
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Free plan with unlimited users
Paid plans required for full features