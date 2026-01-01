ClickUp
Kanband
Board view
Timeline (Gantt) view
Calendar view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaborative Docs
Wikis
Connected Search
Real-time Chat
Task comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Whiteboards
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate videos/images)
Goals with task linking
OKRs
Native time tracking
Time reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Automations
Native integrations
API access
Free plan limitations
Offline Mode