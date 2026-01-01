The #1 Kanban Tool Alternative

Kanban boards are great. Until you need more than boards.

ClickUp unites Kanban boards with Docs, Goals, Chat, and Timeline views so teams plan, execute, and report without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Build workflows that scale beyond boards

ClickUp vs Kanban Tool

Kanban Tool delivers visual boards. ClickUp adds Docs, Chat, Goals, and 15+ views so teams collaborate and ship faster.

Kanban Tool

  • Primarily Board view with Timeline and Calendar via Power-Ups
  • No native Docs, Chat, or Whiteboards
  • No native goal tracking; requires custom builds
  • Time tracking only on Enterprise plan
  • Process automation only on Enterprise plan

ClickUp

  • 15+ views: Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Calendar, Table
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
  • Native time tracking with detailed reporting
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited on Free
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Kanban Tool?

ClickUp provides 15+ views, native Docs and Chat, Goals, and advanced automations so teams collaborate and execute without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Kanband

Tasks & Project Management
Board view
Timeline (Gantt) view
Calendar view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Wikis
Connected Search
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Task comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Whiteboards
Screen Recording & Video
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate videos/images)
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
OKRs
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Automations
Integrations
Native integrations
API access
Pricing & Plans
Free plan limitations
Offline Mode
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