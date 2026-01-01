The #1 Kaholo Alternative

Kaholo automates pipelines. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and 100+ automations so engineering teams ship faster without switching between pipeline tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs Kaholo

Kaholo focuses on DevOps pipelines. ClickUp connects automation to the full project lifecycle so teams collaborate, track, and deliver.

Kaholo

  • Visual pipeline builder for DevOps automation
  • No-code/low-code automation development
  • Script-free pipeline creation
  • Limited to automation workflows
  • Requires separate tools for project management

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why do teams choose ClickUp over Kaholo?

ClickUp combines automation with project management, docs, and collaboration so engineering teams don't need separate tools for pipelines and delivery tracking.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Kaholo

Automations
100+ automation triggers and actions
Visual automation pipeline builder
No-code/low-code automation development
Task-based automation workflows
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments and @mentions
SyncUps for team meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub and GitLab integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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