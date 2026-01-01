ClickUp
Kaholo
100+ automation triggers and actions
Visual automation pipeline builder
No-code/low-code automation development
Task-based automation workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments and @mentions
SyncUps for team meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub and GitLab integrations
Free Forever plan