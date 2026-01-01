ClickUp
Kahana
Collaborative Docs
File attachments
Free: 5 MB per file, Growth: 5 GB per file
Whiteboards for visual planning
Connected Search across apps
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Hub engagement analytics on Enterprise only
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Built-in AI & ML tools on Enterprise only
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals linked to tasks
Free Forever plan
3 hubs, 10 resources per hub, 5 MB per file