The #1 Kahana Alternative

Kahana shares files. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute projects without switching between content hubs and work tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Built for execution, not just organization

ClickUp vs Kahana

Kahana organizes content into hubs. ClickUp connects content to tasks, timelines, and team workflows so work actually gets done.

Kahana

  • Content hubs separate from task management
  • No native time tracking or project timelines
  • Limited views for organizing work
  • No workflow automations
  • Analytics only on Enterprise plan

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Goals linked directly to tasks with auto-rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Kahana

ClickUp combines content management with project execution. Track time, automate workflows, and connect goals to delivery without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Kahana

Content Organization
Collaborative Docs
File attachments
Free: 5 MB per file, Growth: 5 GB per file
Whiteboards for visual planning
Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Hub engagement analytics on Enterprise only
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Built-in AI & ML tools on Enterprise only
AI Notetaker for meetings
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals & Strategy
Goals linked to tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
3 hubs, 10 resources per hub, 5 MB per file
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT