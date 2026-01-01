The #1 Juno Journey Alternative

Juno Journey trains teams. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute projects without switching between learning platforms and work tools.
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ClickUp vs Juno Journey

Learning platforms track training. ClickUp connects strategy to execution so teams ship faster.

Juno Journey

  • Learning management focused on training delivery
  • No native task management or project execution
  • Limited views for tracking work progress
  • Automation focused on learning workflows only
  • Training analytics separate from project outcomes

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Goals link directly to tasks with auto-rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Juno Journey

ClickUp delivers task management, collaboration, and automation in one platform. Execute projects without juggling learning tools and work surfaces.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Juno Journey

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations with full API access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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