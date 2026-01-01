ClickUp
Juno Journey
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
1,000+ app integrations with full API access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members