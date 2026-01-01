ClickUp
JoySuite
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered search across connected apps
Link Docs directly to tasks
Centralized file storage with permissions
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
AI writing assistance and content generation
AI answers questions using Workspace data
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan