The #1 JourneyLab Alternative

JourneyLab visualizes strategy. ClickUp executes it.

ClickUp connects Goals to tasks with automatic progress rollup, native time tracking, and 15+ views so teams move from strategic planning to shipped work without switching tools.
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Ship strategy, not just slides

ClickUp vs JourneyLab

JourneyLab maps the golden thread. ClickUp gives you the workspace to pull it—tasks, docs, dashboards, and execution in one platform.

JourneyLab

  • Strategy visualization without built-in task execution
  • No native time tracking or resource management
  • Limited views focused on portfolio reporting
  • Manual data entry required for progress updates
  • Paid plans required for full portfolio features

ClickUp

  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and time tracking in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for execution
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual status updates
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with JourneyLab?

JourneyLab shows the strategic map. ClickUp gives you the workspace to execute it—tasks, docs, dashboards, automations, and AI in one platform so teams ship faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

JourneyLab

Strategy & Goal Management
Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Portfolio-wide visibility and reporting
Trend analysis and trajectory visualization
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ view types for different work styles
Workload view for resource management
Collaboration & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF feedback
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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