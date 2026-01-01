ClickUp
JourneyLab
Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Portfolio-wide visibility and reporting
Trend analysis and trajectory visualization
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ view types for different work styles
Workload view for resource management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF feedback
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members