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Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom task statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Calendar view
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time tracking reports
Workflow automations
Custom Fields with formulas
Collaborative Docs
Docs connected to tasks
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Offline Mode
Mobile apps (iOS & Android)
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Google Workspace integration
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