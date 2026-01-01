The #1 Jostle Alternative

Jostle announces. ClickUp executes.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams move from announcements to action without switching tools or losing context.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Jostle

Jostle centralizes communications. ClickUp connects communication to execution so teams ship faster.

Jostle

  • Communication-focused with limited task management
  • Task features available only as paid add-on
  • Basic document storage without execution tools
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Requires internet connection for all features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Jostle?

ClickUp connects announcements to action with tasks, time tracking, and automations. Teams execute faster without switching between communication and work tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Jostle

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom task statuses
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Calendar view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time tracking reports
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automations
Custom Fields with formulas
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Docs connected to tasks
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Productivity
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Goals & Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Offline & Mobile
Offline Mode
Mobile apps (iOS & Android)
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Google Workspace integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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