The #1 Jive Alternative

Jive buries work in feeds. ClickUp brings it together.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat so teams execute projects without hunting through social feeds or switching between disconnected tools.
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Built for execution, not just conversation

ClickUp vs Jive

Jive focuses on social engagement and knowledge sharing. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery with tasks, timelines, and automation in one workspace.

Jive

  • Social feeds and blogs prioritize engagement over execution
  • Limited project management; no Gantt charts or workload planning
  • No native time tracking or timesheet functionality
  • Basic task assignment without dependencies or recurring tasks
  • Search limited to Jive content; no cross-app discovery

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, Chat, and Whiteboards in one platform
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and 15+ views for project planning
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Jive

Jive excels at social collaboration but lacks the project management depth teams need to plan, track, and ship work. ClickUp delivers both execution and collaboration in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Jive

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Multiple assignees per task
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and analytics
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Connected Search across apps
Link Docs to tasks and projects
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for task execution
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Goals & Strategy
Goals linked to tasks
OKR tracking
Integrations
Salesforce integration
Jira integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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