ClickUp
Jive
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and analytics
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Connected Search across apps
Link Docs to tasks and projects
AI writing assistant and summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for task execution
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Goals linked to tasks
OKR tracking
Salesforce integration
Jira integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan