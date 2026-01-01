The #1 Jira Service Management Alternative

Jira Service Management tracks tickets. ClickUp ships solutions.

ClickUp unites service requests, incident tracking, knowledge docs, and team chat so IT and operations teams resolve issues faster without switching tools.
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Deliver service without the complexity

ClickUp vs Jira Service Management

Stop paying premium prices for features locked behind enterprise tiers. ClickUp gives you incident management, knowledge bases, and collaboration on every plan.

Jira Service Management

  • Incident and problem management require Standard plan
  • Change management locked behind Premium tier
  • AI features cost extra or require Premium/Enterprise
  • Steep learning curve with constant documentation lookups
  • Performance slows with large datasets and API responses

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Timeline view for change schedules; Goals link metrics to tasks
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for incident escalation and approvals
  • Offline Mode keeps you productive without connectivity
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Jira Service Management?

ClickUp consolidates service desk, knowledge management, time tracking, and collaboration in one platform. Automate incident workflows, track change approvals, and resolve requests faster without premium add-ons.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

JIRA Service Management

Service Desk & Request Management
Request intake and tracking
Custom statuses for service workflows
Self-service knowledge base
IT Operations & Incident Management
Incident tracking and escalation
Problem management and root cause analysis
Change management with approval workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for change schedules
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Views & Customization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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