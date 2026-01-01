ClickUp
JIRA Service Management
Request intake and tracking
Custom statuses for service workflows
Self-service knowledge base
Incident tracking and escalation
Problem management and root cause analysis
Change management with approval workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for change schedules
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Free Forever plan with unlimited members