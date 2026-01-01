The #1 Jim2 Business Engine Alternative

Jim2 tracks jobs. ClickUp connects your entire business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so service teams ship faster without juggling separate systems for quotes, jobs, and accounting.
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Work without the ERP overhead

ClickUp vs Jim2 Business Engine

Jim2 bundles job tracking with heavy ERP workflows. ClickUp gives you flexible project management without the complexity.

Jim2 Business Engine

  • Separate modules for jobs, quotes, inventory, and accounting
  • ERP complexity requires training and onboarding time
  • Limited views; primarily job lists and reports
  • Manual workflows for quote-to-job conversion
  • No free tier; paid plans only

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Fields track costs, margins, and profitability per job
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for job visibility
  • 100+ automations move quotes to jobs without manual steps
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that Jim2 can't match?

ClickUp delivers flexible project management, native collaboration tools, and real-time visibility without ERP overhead. Automate workflows, track profitability, and keep teams aligned in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Jim2 Business Engine

Tasks & Project Management
Job and project tracking
Custom statuses for workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Jim2 offers job lists and reports
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Cost Tracking & Profitability
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields for cost tracking
Jim2 tracks material and labor costs
Formula Fields for calculations
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Email integration
Jim2 links emails to jobs and quotes
Assigned comments
Jim2 supports job comments
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Jim2 offers business workflow automation
Quote-to-job automation
Jim2 converts quotes to jobs
AI Features
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Jim2 offers company-wide dashboard
Custom reporting
Jim2 supports custom reports
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Jim2 requires paid subscription
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