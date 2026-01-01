ClickUp
Jim2 Business Engine
Job and project tracking
Custom statuses for workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
15+ view types
Jim2 offers job lists and reports
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields for cost tracking
Jim2 tracks material and labor costs
Formula Fields for calculations
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
Email integration
Jim2 links emails to jobs and quotes
Assigned comments
Jim2 supports job comments
100+ automation triggers and actions
Jim2 offers business workflow automation
Quote-to-job automation
Jim2 converts quotes to jobs
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards
Jim2 offers company-wide dashboard
Custom reporting
Jim2 supports custom reports
Free Forever plan
Jim2 requires paid subscription