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Jigawatt
Solar system design tools
PVWatts production estimates
Automated quote generation
Custom workflow builder
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for installation schedules
Workload view for crew capacity
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Native time tracking
Offline Mode for field crews
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs for proposals
Proofing for design annotations
Real-time Chat for crew coordination
Guest access for client collaboration
Customizable CRM for lead tracking
Forms for lead capture
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Free Forever plan