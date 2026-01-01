The #1 Jigawatt Alternative

Jigawatt designs solar systems. ClickUp builds them.

ClickUp unites lead tracking, design workflows, installation tasks, and client docs so solar teams ship projects faster without juggling separate tools.
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ClickUp vs Jigawatt

Jigawatt specializes in solar quoting and design. ClickUp manages the entire project lifecycle from lead to installation.

Jigawatt

  • Solar-specific design and quoting tools with PVWatts integration
  • Requires separate tools for project tracking, team chat, and document management
  • Limited workflow customization beyond solar sales process
  • No native time tracking or field crew coordination features
  • Focused on pre-sale activities; lacks post-sale execution tools

ClickUp

  • Track leads, designs, installations, and client communication in one workspace
  • Native Docs for proposals, Whiteboards for site planning, Chat for field coordination
  • Custom Fields for system specs, pricing, financing terms, and production estimates
  • Timeline view for installation schedules; Workload view for crew capacity
  • 100+ automations to move projects from quote to completion
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Why solar teams choose ClickUp over Jigawatt

Jigawatt excels at solar design and quoting. ClickUp manages the full project lifecycle with tasks, docs, time tracking, and field coordination in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Jigawatt

Solar Design & Quoting
Solar system design tools
PVWatts production estimates
Automated quote generation
Tasks & Project Management
Custom workflow builder
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for installation schedules
Workload view for crew capacity
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Time Tracking & Field Operations
Native time tracking
Offline Mode for field crews
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Client Communication
Collaborative Docs for proposals
Proofing for design annotations
Real-time Chat for crew coordination
Guest access for client collaboration
CRM & Lead Management
Customizable CRM for lead tracking
Forms for lead capture
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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