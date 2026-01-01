ClickUp
Jeda.ai
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Mind Maps for concept mapping
AI-generated flowcharts and diagrams
Multi-LLM AI integration
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and reminders
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
PDF and document analysis
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Natural language data queries
Formula Fields for calculations
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Strategic framework templates
Free Forever plan