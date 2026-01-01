ClickUp
JAMIS Prime ERP
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan