The #1 JAMIS Prime ERP Alternative

JAMIS tracks contracts. ClickUp delivers them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so government contracting teams ship faster without switching between systems.
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Built for agile teams, not just compliance

ClickUp vs JAMIS Prime ERP

JAMIS Prime ERP locks essential features behind enterprise pricing. ClickUp gives every team member access to the tools they need.

JAMIS Prime ERP

  • Separate modules for documents and project management
  • Enterprise pricing required for full platform access
  • Limited view options focused on government compliance
  • Basic automation capabilities
  • Requires constant internet connectivity for core features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with JAMIS Prime ERP?

ClickUp delivers project management, documentation, and collaboration in one platform. Automate routine work, track time natively, and keep teams aligned without enterprise licensing costs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

JAMIS Prime ERP

Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Recurring tasks
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT