ClickUp
Iteration X
Task management with statuses and workflows
Sprint planning and execution
Timeline (Gantt) view for roadmaps
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
AI-powered product insights and recommendations
Workflow automations
Custom AI agents for specialized workflows
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Link Docs directly to tasks
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with assigned messages
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Unified data from feedback and stakeholders
Goals with automatic task rollup
Native integrations with dev and productivity tools
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members