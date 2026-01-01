The #1 Iteration X Alternative

Iteration X plans products. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites roadmaps, sprints, docs, and time tracking so product teams execute faster without switching between planning and delivery tools.
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Ship products, not just plans

ClickUp vs Iteration X

Iteration X analyzes product data but can't execute work. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery in one workspace.

Iteration X

  • AI copilot for product insights and recommendations
  • Unified data from feedback, competitors, and stakeholders
  • Contextual understanding of product strategy
  • Custom AI collaborators for specialized workflows
  • Real-time analysis of product opportunities

ClickUp

  • Native tasks with dependencies, sprints, and Timeline views
  • Built-in Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for collaboration
  • Time tracking and Workload views for capacity planning
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Custom Dashboards that aggregate feedback and metrics
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when planning meets execution?

Iteration X surfaces insights. ClickUp turns them into shipped features with tasks, sprints, docs, and time tracking unified in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Iteration X

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and workflows
Sprint planning and execution
Timeline (Gantt) view for roadmaps
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Automation
AI-powered product insights and recommendations
Workflow automations
Custom AI agents for specialized workflows
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Link Docs directly to tasks
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with assigned messages
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Unified data from feedback and stakeholders
Goals with automatic task rollup
Integrations
Native integrations with dev and productivity tools
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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