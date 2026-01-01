The #1 Issuetrak Alternative

Issuetrak tracks issues. ClickUp solves them.

ClickUp unites issue tracking, docs, chat, and automations so teams resolve problems faster without juggling disconnected tools or paying per-agent fees.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Resolve issues faster together

ClickUp vs Issuetrak

Issuetrak charges per agent and separates issue tracking from collaboration. ClickUp brings everything together on one platform.

Issuetrak

  • Issue tracking separate from docs and chat
  • 3-agent minimum on Support plans; per-seat licensing
  • Workflow automations require setup and configuration
  • Comments and notes within issue records only
  • Search limited to Issuetrak database

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited members on Free plan; no per-agent fees
  • 100+ automations for routing and escalation
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and threaded comments
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Issuetrak?

ClickUp combines issue tracking, documentation, chat, and automation in one workspace. Track issues, collaborate in real-time, and automate workflows without per-agent fees or add-on costs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Issuetrak

Issue Management
Unlimited tasks and issues
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Issue linking and association available
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Scheduled issue creation available
Bulk actions and mass updates
Mass issue handling and bulk updates available
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Dashboard and reporting views available
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Maps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Chat widget available as paid add-on
Collaborative Docs
Knowledge base available; not collaborative docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Comments and notes available within issues
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Labor hours tracking with stopwatch available
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Live Dashboard and Issue Hub available
Custom report builder
Unlimited custom reports with export capabilities
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Issue workflows with routing and substatus rules available
AI Notetaker for meetings
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Free trial available; paid plans required
Unlimited members on free plan
3-agent minimum on Support plans; per-seat licensing
Guest access for external collaboration
End users can submit issues but require licenses for full access
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT