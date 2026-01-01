ClickUp
Issuetrak
Unlimited tasks and issues
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Issue linking and association available
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Scheduled issue creation available
Bulk actions and mass updates
Mass issue handling and bulk updates available
15+ view types
Dashboard and reporting views available
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Maps
Real-time Chat
Chat widget available as paid add-on
Collaborative Docs
Knowledge base available; not collaborative docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Comments and notes available within issues
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking
Labor hours tracking with stopwatch available
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Live Dashboard and Issue Hub available
Custom report builder
Unlimited custom reports with export capabilities
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Issue workflows with routing and substatus rules available
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan
Free trial available; paid plans required
Unlimited members on free plan
3-agent minimum on Support plans; per-seat licensing
Guest access for external collaboration
End users can submit issues but require licenses for full access