ClickUp
ISOLUCIÓN CALIDAD
Collaborative Docs with version control
Bulk document upload
Built-in document editors
Text and spreadsheet editors included
Proofing annotations on PDFs and images
Visual process mapping
Process mapping with PDCA cycle management
Link processes to tasks and documentation
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Audit workflow management
Dedicated audit module with scheduling and tracking
Custom Fields for compliance criteria
Automated corrective action assignment
Automated email alerts and task assignment
Pre-built ISO 9001 compliance model
Comprehensive ISO 9001:2015 framework with self-assessment tools
Custom Dashboards with KPI tracking
Real-time indicator measurement and tracking
Formula Fields for calculations
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Flexible guest permissions
Unlimited read-only users for consultation access
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI capabilities with monthly innovations
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Automated email alerts and task assignment
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
Minimum 5 users required