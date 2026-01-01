The #1 ISOLUCIÓN CALIDAD Alternative

ISO compliance shouldn't require a specialist degree

ClickUp unites quality docs, audit workflows, and process tracking so teams maintain compliance without drowning in complexity or training overhead.
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Simplify quality management

ClickUp vs ISOLUCIÓN CALIDAD

Stop wrestling with specialized compliance software. ClickUp brings quality management into your everyday workspace.

ISOLUCIÓN CALIDAD

  • Specialized compliance platform requires dedicated training
  • Process mapping separate from daily task execution
  • Steep learning curve for non-quality professionals
  • Minimum 5 users; promotional pricing structures
  • Weekly webinars needed to maximize utilization

ClickUp

  • Docs, tasks, and audits in one familiar workspace
  • Visual process mapping with Whiteboards and Mind Maps
  • Custom Fields track compliance criteria without training
  • Automations assign corrective actions automatically
  • Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks and members
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Why teams choose ClickUp for quality management

ClickUp delivers compliance documentation, audit workflows, and process improvement in one intuitive workspace. No specialized training required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ISOLUCIÓN CALIDAD

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with version control
Bulk document upload
Built-in document editors
Text and spreadsheet editors included
Proofing annotations on PDFs and images
Process Management
Visual process mapping
Process mapping with PDCA cycle management
Link processes to tasks and documentation
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Audit & Compliance
Audit workflow management
Dedicated audit module with scheduling and tracking
Custom Fields for compliance criteria
Automated corrective action assignment
Automated email alerts and task assignment
Pre-built ISO 9001 compliance model
Comprehensive ISO 9001:2015 framework with self-assessment tools
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with KPI tracking
Real-time indicator measurement and tracking
Formula Fields for calculations
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Flexible guest permissions
Unlimited read-only users for consultation access
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI capabilities with monthly innovations
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Automated email alerts and task assignment
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
Minimum 5 users required
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT