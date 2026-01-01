The #1 Iris Works Alternative

Iris Works schedules shoots. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites client management, project tracking, team collaboration, and automation in one workspace—so creative teams can focus on delivering exceptional work instead of juggling tools.
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Built for creative teams who outgrow booking tools

ClickUp vs Iris Works

Iris Works handles scheduling and contracts. ClickUp manages clients, projects, team workflows, and growth—all in one place.

Iris Works

  • Separate tools required for team collaboration and docs
  • Basic client management focused on photography workflows
  • Limited views; primarily calendar and list-based scheduling
  • Workflow automation available but less flexible
  • Communication history tracking within CRM only

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for client tracking
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, Calendar, and Table
  • 100+ automations to streamline client workflows and follow-ups
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and task threads
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Iris Works?

ClickUp consolidates client management, project execution, team collaboration, and reporting in one customizable workspace. Automate repetitive tasks, track progress across projects, and scale beyond scheduling.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Iris Works

Client & Project Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images and videos
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing and summarization
AI-powered Connected Search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations & Extensibility
Zoom integration
Slack integration
API access
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT