ClickUp
Iris Works
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images and videos
Workflow automations
AI writing and summarization
AI-powered Connected Search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Zoom integration
Slack integration
API access