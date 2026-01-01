The #1 IQX OneList Alternative

OneList consolidates approvals. ClickUp unifies work.

ClickUp brings approvals, project execution, docs, and chat into one workspace so teams stop switching systems and start shipping faster.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work beyond approvals

ClickUp vs IQX OneList

OneList aggregates approval tasks. ClickUp connects approvals to execution, documentation, and collaboration in one platform.

IQX OneList

  • Approval task aggregation only; no project execution tools
  • Requires separate systems for documentation and collaboration
  • Limited workflow automation beyond approval routing
  • No visual planning or dependency management
  • Approval-focused interface without broader work context

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Fields capture transaction details and approval context
  • Automations route approvals and trigger actions across workflows
  • Timeline views show dependencies and approval bottlenecks
  • Connected Search finds approval context across integrated systems
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that OneList can't handle?

OneList consolidates approval tasks from enterprise systems. ClickUp unifies approvals, project work, documentation, and team collaboration so you manage end-to-end workflows without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

IQX ONELIST

Task & Approval Management
Consolidated approval task list
Custom task statuses for approval workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring approval tasks
Multiple task assignees
Custom Fields & Transaction Details
Custom Fields for approval context
Formula Fields for calculations
Document attachments in tasks
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view for approval workflows
Workload view for approval capacity
Table view for approval data
15+ specialized view types
Collaboration & Documentation
Native Docs for approval documentation
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for process mapping
Proofing for visual approvals
Assigned comments as action items
Automation & Workflow
Workflow automations
Approval routing automation
Status change triggers
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistance for approvals
Connected Search across systems
AI Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Approval audit trail
Time tracking for approval cycles
Timesheet approvals
Mobile & Offline Access
Cross-device access
Offline Mode
Integrations
SAP integration
Salesforce integration
SharePoint integration
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT