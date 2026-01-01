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IQX ONELIST
Consolidated approval task list
Custom task statuses for approval workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring approval tasks
Multiple task assignees
Custom Fields for approval context
Formula Fields for calculations
Document attachments in tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for approval workflows
Workload view for approval capacity
Table view for approval data
15+ specialized view types
Native Docs for approval documentation
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for process mapping
Proofing for visual approvals
Assigned comments as action items
Workflow automations
Approval routing automation
Status change triggers
AI writing assistance for approvals
Connected Search across systems
AI Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards
Approval audit trail
Time tracking for approval cycles
Timesheet approvals
Cross-device access
Offline Mode
SAP integration
Salesforce integration
SharePoint integration
1,000+ app integrations
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