ClickUp
IPIX PMS
Native time tracking with reporting
Team time tracking by project
Timesheet approvals
Export time data to accounting tools
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Milestones and deadline management
15+ view types
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and document control
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Assigned comments and @mentions
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization)
Connected Search (AI-powered)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Native Zoom, Slack, GitHub integrations
Zapier for custom workflows
Free Forever plan