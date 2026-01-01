The #1 IPIX PMS Alternative

IPIX PMS tracks time. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs IPIX PMS

IPIX PMS focuses on time tracking and invoicing. ClickUp delivers the full project lifecycle in one workspace.

IPIX PMS

  • Time tracking and invoicing focused
  • Limited views for project visualization
  • No native goal tracking or strategic planning
  • Basic automation capabilities
  • Plan restrictions not clearly specified

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Goals linked directly to tasks with auto-rollup
  • 100+ automation triggers on paid plans
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Why teams choose ClickUp over IPIX PMS

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, time tracking, and goals together so teams plan, execute, and measure success without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

IPIX PMS

Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking with reporting
Team time tracking by project
Timesheet approvals
Export time data to accounting tools
Tasks & Project Management
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Milestones and deadline management
15+ view types
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and document control
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Assigned comments and @mentions
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization)
Connected Search (AI-powered)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals & Strategic Planning
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Native Zoom, Slack, GitHub integrations
Zapier for custom workflows
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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