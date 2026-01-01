ClickUp
iorad
Screen recording with annotations
Video recording and exports
Proofing comments on videos
Embed recordings in documentation
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Searchable knowledge bases
Version history and drafts
Task management with dependencies
Checklists and subtasks
Custom Fields for tracking
Multiple views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments and feedback
Team collaboration without account limits
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Free plan with unlimited users