The #1 iorad Alternative

iorad captures screens. ClickUp captures work.

ClickUp unites screen recording, task management, and collaborative Docs so teams document processes and execute them without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs iorad

iorad creates tutorials. ClickUp turns documentation into action with tasks, time tracking, and real-time collaboration.

iorad

  • Tutorial builder requires separate subscription
  • Limited collaboration on free tier
  • No task management or project tracking
  • Privacy controls locked behind paid plans
  • Video exports require Team plan upgrade

ClickUp

  • Clip screen recording with annotation tools built-in
  • Embed recordings directly in Docs and tasks
  • Assign comments on videos as action items
  • Track training completion with Custom Fields
  • Organize knowledge bases with searchable Folders and Lists
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over iorad

ClickUp combines screen recording, documentation, and project execution in one workspace. Create training materials, assign follow-ups, and track progress without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

iorad

Screen Recording & Video
Screen recording with annotations
Video recording and exports
Proofing comments on videos
Embed recordings in documentation
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Searchable knowledge bases
Version history and drafts
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Checklists and subtasks
Custom Fields for tracking
Multiple views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments and feedback
Team collaboration without account limits
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
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