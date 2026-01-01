The #1 Introhive Alternative

Introhive tracks contacts. ClickUp builds relationships.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Custom Fields so teams manage contacts, projects, and collaboration in one workspace without expensive CRM add-ons.
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ClickUp vs Introhive

Introhive automates contact capture but leaves project execution and team collaboration scattered across separate tools.

Introhive

  • Contact capture only; no task management or collaboration
  • Requires separate CRM and project tools
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for core features
  • No free plan; limited trial access
  • Focused on data sync, not execution workflows

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Custom Fields for contact details (Email, Phone, Location)
  • Native time tracking and automations on all paid plans
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Introhive

ClickUp consolidates contact management, project execution, and team collaboration in one platform. Introhive captures data but leaves teams juggling separate tools for work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Introhive

Data Management & Contact Tracking
Custom Fields for contact details (Email, Phone, Location)
Automated contact data capture from email/calendar
Formula Fields for relationship calculations
Table view for spreadsheet-style contact management
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into the platform
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
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