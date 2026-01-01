ClickUp
Introhive
Custom Fields for contact details (Email, Phone, Location)
Automated contact data capture from email/calendar
Formula Fields for relationship calculations
Table view for spreadsheet-style contact management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat built into the platform
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration