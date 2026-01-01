ClickUp
Intrflex
Unlimited jobs and tasks
Real-time job status updates
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and jobs
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Task boards (Kanban)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Map view for job locations
Shared team calendars
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Email import and tracking
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Native time tracking with reporting
Job cost tracking with Formula Fields
Timesheet approvals
Quote and invoice generation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Unlimited contacts and locations
Custom statuses and workflows
White-label quotes and invoices
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for field work
Site surveys and custom forms
Asset tracking with IoT devices