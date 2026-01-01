ClickUp
IntouchCheck
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Multi-assignee tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ view types
100+ automation triggers and actions
Auto-generated follow-up tasks
Conditional workflows and skip logic
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode with automatic sync
Free Forever plan with unlimited users