ClickUp
Interacta
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom task statuses
Checklist templates
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Total view types
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Proofing (annotate files)
Offline Mode
Custom Dashboards
Task List cards in Dashboards
Time tracking reports
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
Workflow automations
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Unlimited tasks and members
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Real-time Chat