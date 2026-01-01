The #1 Intellum Platform Alternative

Intellum automates courses. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI so product teams build, launch, and iterate without switching between learning platforms and work tools.
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ClickUp vs Intellum Platform

Intellum focuses on learning management. ClickUp connects strategy, execution, and collaboration for teams shipping real work.

Intellum Platform

  • Learning management system designed for course delivery
  • Limited project management capabilities for product teams
  • Requires separate tools for roadmaps, sprints, and collaboration
  • Enterprise pricing with mandatory paid licenses
  • Focused on training workflows, not product development

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for planning
  • Native time tracking with reporting for project budgets
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive admin work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why product teams choose ClickUp over Intellum

ClickUp brings strategy, execution, and collaboration together so teams ship faster without juggling learning platforms and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Intellum Platform

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for roadmaps
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and checklists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for content creation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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