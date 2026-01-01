ClickUp
Intellum Platform
Custom task statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for roadmaps
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and checklists
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI writing assistant for content creation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited users