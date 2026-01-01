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IntelligenceBank Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with version history
Bulk file upload
Document watermarking
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
AI-powered Connected Search
Advanced search with metadata
100+ automation triggers and actions
Download and publish approvals
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards
Granular audit trail
1,000+ native integrations
Free Forever plan