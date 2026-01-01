ClickUp
IntelliEnterprise
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history with comparison view
Wikis for knowledge building
Connected Search across apps
Search limited to intranet content only
Task management with dependencies
Content management only; no task execution tools
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
No time tracking capabilities
Goals with automatic progress tracking
100+ automation triggers and actions
Document approval workflows only
Lifecycle management for content freshness
Real-time Chat with task creation
Requires Yammer integration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid licenses required