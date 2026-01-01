The #1 IntelliEnterprise Alternative

IntelliEnterprise documents work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams execute faster without switching between content libraries and project tools.
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ClickUp vs IntelliEnterprise

IntelliEnterprise stores content. ClickUp connects content to execution so teams ship work, not just documents.

IntelliEnterprise

  • Content management without task execution tools
  • No native time tracking or project timelines
  • Limited views focused on document libraries
  • Basic workflow approvals without broader automation
  • Search limited to intranet content only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with IntelliEnterprise?

ClickUp combines content management with task execution, time tracking, and automation so teams move from planning to delivery without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

IntelliEnterprise

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history with comparison view
Wikis for knowledge building
Connected Search across apps
Search limited to intranet content only
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Content management only; no task execution tools
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
No time tracking capabilities
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workflow Automations
100+ automation triggers and actions
Document approval workflows only
Lifecycle management for content freshness
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
Requires Yammer integration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI Features
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid licenses required
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT