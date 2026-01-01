ClickUp
Intellect QMS
Collaborative Docs with version history
Document search and retrieval
Large file support without performance issues
Custom task statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized view types
Recurring tasks and checklists
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Easy sharing without collaboration pain
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for autonomous work
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode with automatic sync
Mobile app for iOS and Android
1,000+ native integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
No mandatory login for basic use