The #1 Integrify Alternative

Integrify routes approvals. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or waiting on approvals.
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Move work forward, not just approvals

ClickUp vs Integrify

Integrify specializes in approval routing. ClickUp handles approvals plus the entire project lifecycle in one workspace.

Integrify

  • Approval-focused platform requires separate tools for execution
  • Visual process builder limited to approval workflows
  • Complex setup for non-approval use cases
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full feature access
  • Steep learning curve for advanced configurations

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Statuses track approval stages with visual workflows
  • 100+ automations for routing and escalations (paid plans)
  • Formula Fields calculate approval thresholds automatically
  • Activity view provides complete audit trails for compliance
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Integrify

ClickUp delivers approval workflows plus end-to-end project management. Eliminate tool sprawl and connect strategy to execution in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Integrify

Approval Management
Custom approval workflows
Multi-step approval routing
Approval escalation and timeouts
Complete audit trails
Mobile approval access
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across tools
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on Free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT