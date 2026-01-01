ClickUp
Integrify
Custom approval workflows
Multi-step approval routing
Approval escalation and timeouts
Complete audit trails
Mobile approval access
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across tools
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on Free plan