ClickUp
Insightly
Pipeline management
Lead and contact management
Lead assignment and routing
Products and quotes
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Mind Maps
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
Affordable paid plans