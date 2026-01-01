The #1 Insightly Alternative

Insightly tracks contacts. ClickUp delivers projects.

ClickUp unites CRM pipelines, project delivery, Docs, and Goals so teams close deals and ship work without switching platforms.
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ClickUp vs Insightly

Insightly gates essential features behind expensive tiers. ClickUp gives you CRM, project management, and collaboration on affordable plans.

Insightly

  • CRM pipelines start at $29/user/month (Plus plan)
  • Project management requires Plus plan or higher
  • No native Docs, Whiteboards, or real-time Chat
  • Workflow automation starts at $49/user/month (Professional plan)
  • Limited free trial; no free plan for ongoing use

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Progress, Money)
  • Native project management with Timeline views, dependencies, and sprints
  • Built-in Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited automations on Free plan
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Insightly?

ClickUp combines CRM, project delivery, and team collaboration in one affordable workspace. Manage contacts, close deals, and ship customer projects without expensive add-ons or separate tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Insightly

CRM & Sales
Pipeline management
Lead and contact management
Lead assignment and routing
Products and quotes
Project Management
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Mind Maps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
Affordable paid plans
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