The #1 Inselligence Alternative

Inselligence layers on insights. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so sales teams execute strategy without switching between CRM analytics and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Inselligence

Inselligence analyzes your CRM. ClickUp runs your entire sales operation in one workspace.

Inselligence

  • Analytics layer on top of existing CRM systems
  • Requires separate tools for task management and collaboration
  • Consulting services sold separately for process design
  • Limited to reporting and forecasting; no execution surfaces
  • One-time implementation fee plus ongoing licensing costs

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one workspace
  • Custom statuses and 15+ Custom Field types build flexible sales pipelines
  • Dashboards with calculation cards track deal velocity and revenue forecasts
  • 100+ automations trigger actions when deals progress or stall
  • Goals link to tasks for automatic progress rollup from execution to targets
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Why sales teams choose ClickUp over Inselligence

ClickUp combines pipeline tracking, deal execution, and team collaboration in one platform. Stop layering analytics on disconnected tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Inselligence

Sales Pipeline & CRM
Custom sales statuses and workflows
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Table view for pipeline management
Task relationships and dependencies
Reporting & Analytics
Customizable Dashboards
Revenue forecasting
Team capacity and workload planning
Time tracking and reporting
Tasks & Execution
Task management with subtasks
Multiple assignees per task
Recurring tasks for sales activities
Timeline (Gantt) view for deal planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for sales planning
Assigned comments and action items
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic goal progress updates
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing and task assistance
Connected Search across tools
Integrations
CRM integrations
Zoom integration
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited users
Implementation and onboarding
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