ClickUp
Inselligence
Custom sales statuses and workflows
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Table view for pipeline management
Task relationships and dependencies
Customizable Dashboards
Revenue forecasting
Team capacity and workload planning
Time tracking and reporting
Task management with subtasks
Multiple assignees per task
Recurring tasks for sales activities
Timeline (Gantt) view for deal planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for sales planning
Assigned comments and action items
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic goal progress updates
Workflow automations
AI writing and task assistance
Connected Search across tools
CRM integrations
Zoom integration
Free plan with unlimited users
Implementation and onboarding